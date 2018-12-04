Man charged with a terrorist hoax pleads not guilty, denied bail

One of two men charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity at the Canada- U.S. border in October pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Woodstock provincial court and was denied bail.

Judge Brian McLean said he considered Bailey Roy, 21, in "every way a flight risk."

McLean said he took into account that Roy had no previous criminal record but the gravity of the charges weighed heavily in his decision.

Roy was charged with obstruction and committing a hoax related to terrorist activity after police said he and his brother stopped their vehicle between the Canada and U.S. border crossing near Woodstock, N.B., and refused to respond to police commands for six hours.

Brothers Damien Roy, left, and Bailey Roy were arrested in October at the Canada-U.S. border. (Supplied by Halifax Regional Police)

After McLean accepted Roy's plea, he asked him if he intended to obtain duty counsel and if he had begun the process of obtaining a lawyer.

"I haven't done it yet," said Roy.

McLean walked him through the steps needed to apply for legal aid.

"The sooner you get a lawyer the better," McLean said.

Bailey Roy, 21, of Halifax, is escorted by sheriff's deputies for his court appearance in Woodstock, N.B. (CBC) ​He scheduled a monitoring date of Dec. 18 to check on Roy's progress obtaining a lawyer.

Bailey Roy's brother and co-accused Damien Roy, 22, has also pleaded not guilty and is also being held in custody.

The brothers, who are from the Halifax area, have been ordered by the judge not to communicate with each other, directly or indirectly.

Their trial date has been set for Jan. 10.

Crown prosecutor Bronwyn Mooney said the Crown has concerns about being ready in time for that date.