Trial date set for Halifax-area brothers charged with terrorist hoax

A new trial date for two brothers accused of conspiring to commit a terrorist hoax was set Thursday.

Bailey Roy, 21, and Damien Roy, 22, were charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity near a border crossing in Woodstock, N.B. on Oct. 26.

The Halifax-area brothers allegedly parked their car on the roadway leading to the border and refused to communicate with officers, causing police to temporarily close the border near Houlton, Maine. They were arrested after a six-hour standoff.

They are also charged with obstruction.

A new trial date has been set for March 8.

The brothers pleaded not guilty and must be tried together. On Thursday, they were both expected in Woodstock, but only Bailey Roy was able to attend.

Bailey Roy is led into Woodstock Provincial Court for a previous court appearance. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Damien Roy is on remand in a Saint John correctional centre, which wasn't transporting anyone Thursday due to slippery road conditions.

Bailey Roy is being held in a closer facility in Edmundston.

The brothers are kept in different facilities because the judge has ordered a no-communication order between them.

Damien Roy walks into Woodstock provincial court. Roy and his brother, Bailey Roy, are charged with obstruction and committing a hoax related to terrorist activity. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Crown prosecutor Brian Munn told Judge Brian McLean that he expects the trial to last one day.

He said despite the incident involving both Canadian and U.S. authorities, there should be no issues and no expected delays with evidence in the trial.

Back in October, McLean ordered a publication ban on the details of this case, preventing media from sharing more specific information about what's alleged to have happened on Oct. 26.