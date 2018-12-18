Trial delayed for Halifax-area brothers charged with terrorist hoax

The trial of two Halifax-area brothers charged jointly with a terrorist hoax that temporarily closed a New Brunswick-Maine border crossing will be pushed back.

Bailey Roy, 21, and Damien Roy, 22, were both charged with obstruction and committing a hoax related to terrorist activity after they stopped their vehicle between the crossing to Houlton, Me., near Woodstock, N.B., on Oct. 26.

RCMP said at the time that the men inside the vehicle refused to communicate with border agents. About six hours later, when the vehicle proceeded toward the U.S. port of entry, both men were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and the vehicle was seized.

Both brothers have pleaded not guilty. They were in court Tuesday in Woodstock for what provincial court Judge Brian McLean has called a "monitoring" hearing to check up on progress in the case.

New trial date

A trial date was initially set for Jan. 10, but all parties agreed Tuesday that there wouldn't be enough time to prepare during the coming holiday period.

Each accused has obtained a lawyer, but Damien Roy has yet to met with his, and the lawyer representing Bailey Roy has not had a chance to go over the disclosure.

Damien Roy walks into Woodstock provincial court on Tuesday. Roy and his brother, Bailey Roy, are charged with obstruction and committing a hoax related to terrorist activity. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The brothers will return to court on Jan. 10 to get a new trial date.

McLean placed a non-communication order on the two brothers to keep them from speaking to each other. The pair are being held in separate detention centres in the province.