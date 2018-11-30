2 Halifax-area brothers charged with 'terrorist' hoax at U.S. border

Two Halifax-area brothers have been charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity during an incident in October that closed the Woodstock, N.B., border crossing to Houlton, Maine, police say.

Bailey Roy, 21, and Damien Roy, 22, were also charged in Woodstock provincial court with obstruction, the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The brothers were charged jointly when they appeared in court Wednesday. They remain in custody and are due back in court next month.

There is a publication ban on the evidence in the case.

RCMP have said they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle stopped between the Canada and U.S. entry points around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 26.

The men inside the vehicle refused to communicate with border agents, police said.

About six hours later, when the vehicle proceeded toward the U.S. port of entry, both men were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and the vehicle was seized.

The border was closed for much of the day.

Bailey Roy was returned to Canadian custody on Oct. 28 and is scheduled to be in court again Dec. 4.

Damien Roy was returned on Nov. 25, and is to be back in court Dec. 18.