Bail hearing delayed again for man accused of attacking Moncton bartender

A bail hearing for a man accused of aggravated assault after a Moncton bartender was beaten up was delayed Wednesday for a second day in a row.

Abdalah Abu Zeid, 21, made an appearance by video conference.

Zeid was arrested last Friday and charged with aggravated assault against Jacques Vautour.

Vautour, 42, was found badly beaten Nov. 8 on the sidewalk about a block from the Cosmo Dance Nightclub and Navigators Pub, off Robinson Court, where he had tended bar that night.

Zeid made a court appearance Tuesday, also by video conference, but provincial court Judge Brigitte Volpé adjourned the bail hearing until Wednesday to allow for an interpreter to be provided for Zeid.

On Wednesday, the court was told an Arabic interpreter still hasn't been found.

Jacques Vautour, a bartender at a downtown Moncton bar, was badly beaten after finishing his shift on Nov. 8. (Submitted by Gary Vautour)

Defence lawyer Guillaume LeBlanc then asked to have his client released, saying he was being "wrongly detained" because he has the right to a timely bail hearing.

Judge Yvette Finn told the court that an endorsement dated Dec 5 showed that Zeid requested Arabic/English as his language of choice.

"If he wants translation in Arabic, obviously he has to give the court time to find a translator," said the judge.

The judge denied the request to release Zeid and told the court an adjournment was for the benefit of the accused, because he wants translation.

A bail hearing has been set for Monday, Dec. 14.

Gary Vautour says his brother Jacques is still recovering from his injuries. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The man who found the injured Vautour on the sidewalk didn't recognize him, even though they'd known each other for 25 years.

Gary Vautour has said that his brother Jacques had intervened earlier in the night, when staff at the bar entrance stopped some people from entering, and a scuffle broke out.

He said his brother spent days in hospital recovering from a broken nose, broken cheek bone, swollen eyes and other facial injuries.