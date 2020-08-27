Bail hearing postponed for Saint John man charged after July 8 homicide

The bail hearing for a 20-year-old Saint John man charged with second-degree murder has been delayed.

Tyler Gamblin was scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday, but it was set over until Sept. 2, when several additional charges are expected to be dealt with.

Gamblin is charged in the death of Nathan Gallant, 29, who was stabbed and left at the side of Route 825 between Saint John and St. Martins on July 8.

Gamblin has been in custody at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre since July 24.

He's charged with several other offences including assault with a hunting knife, break and enter, and several of breaching undertakings with the court.

Gallant was found lying on the side of the road on the evening of July 8. He later died in hospital. According to the charge before the courts, Gallant was allegedly stabbed in Fairfield.

Gamblin was named a person of interest in the case on July 10. He was arrested in Woodstock on July 23 on a Canada-wide warrant with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip.