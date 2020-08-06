Bail hearing scheduled for Saint John man charged with murder

A 20-year-old Saint John man charged with second-degree murder will be back in court on Aug. 27 for a bail hearing.

Tyler Gamblin is charged in the death of Nathan Gallant, 29, who was stabbed more than once and left at the side of Route 825 between Saint John and St. Martins on July 8.

Gamblin has been in custody at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre since July 24.

Gamblin is charged with several other offences including assault with a hunting knife, break and enter, and several of breaching undertakings with the court.

All charges against him have been adjourned until Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Gallant was found lying on the side of the road on the evening of July 8. He later died in hospital. According to the charge before the courts, Gallant was allegedly stabbed in Fairfield.

Gamblin was named a person of interest in the case on July 10. He was arrested in Woodstock on July 23 on a Canada-wide warrant with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip.