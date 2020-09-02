Bail hearing delayed for former deputy attorney general facing fraud charges

Former deputy attorney general Yassin Choukrin was back before a provincial court judge Wednesday.

Wearing an orange prison shirt and a blue mask, he appeared via tele-conference from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre.

The 53-year-old former lawyer is facing eight fraud charges, accusing him of stealing a total of $486,148 from clients.

Choukri was scheduled for a bail hearing, but that's now been delayed because of legal complications.

CBC News cannot report the specifics of those complications because of a publication ban ordered by Judge Brigette Volpé.

A new date for a bail hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Until then Choukri will remain in custody. He has been remanded in Saint John since being arrested by Peel regional police on Aug. 26 and transported back to New Brunswick by police officers from the province.

The New Brunswick Law Society claims Choukri stole more than $740,000 from his clients.

The society has since reimbursed some of those clients some of what was taken.