Bail extended for convicted child killer James Paul Turpin

A man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's toddler in 2004 was back in court in Fredericton on Tuesday.

James Paul Turpin is appealing his murder conviction in the death of two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan and has been out on bail since December 2017.

That bail was extended Tuesday morning.

Turpin was in court briefly while Justice J. Ernest Drapeau stated that bail would continue until Nov. 12.

In 2016, a jury sentenced James Paul Turpin to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for killing Kennedy.

Turpin appealed the decision, and on Dec. 5, 201,7 the Court of Appeal agreed to release him under conditions, citing the Supreme Court of Canada's decision earlier that year in the case of Dennis Oland.

Two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan suffered a massive brain injury on April 2, 2004, and died a week later at the IWK Hospital in Halifax. (Court exhibit)

Two-year old Kennedy died as a result of a brain injury while in the care of Turpin, who was dating her mother at the time.

Turpin maintains the girl slipped and fell, but medical experts testified her brain injury was inconsistent with that explanation.