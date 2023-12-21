Cruise passengers expecting a Bahamas vacation got Saint John instead

Aruba, Jamaica, ooh, I wanna take ya.

Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama.

Key Largo, Montego… Saint John?

Well, that's not exactly how the cheerful Beach Boys song goes, but it's how the plans of about 3,000 cruise passengers have gone.

Originally bound for the Bahamas, the MSC Meraviglia, operated by MSC Cruises, had to change plans last minute.

Stormy weather in the Caribbean made sailing south impossible, so they looked north instead.

Passengers were told before the cruise departed New York that it would now be heading to Boston, Portland, and Saint John.

"I would have liked to see some nice, warm weather," said passenger Mike Connor.

"I haven't got nothing against Saint John, but I would have preferred to have gone down south," Connor said.

Despite not having their feet up on a sunny, warm beach, most tourists were making the best of it.

"We're not at the Bahamas, but we're happy we're here though," said Daisy Rivera of Brooklyn, New York.

Iris Belasquiz, left, and Daisy Rivera of Brooklyn are excited for their first visit to Saint John. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"I was bummed out, but regardless, we're on vacation. We are happy," said Rivera.

Fellow New Yorker Alexa Meyer had similar thoughts.

"We were upset, but it's whatever. We will make fun of it," said Meyer.

"We decided you know what, we'll make the best of it, we'll have a fun time. We both took off work anyway, and we're having a good time anyway," said Meyer's friend Lara Klein.

"Nothing to complain about."

New Yorkers Alexa Meyer, left, and Lara Klein were disappointed at first but are trying to make the best of their vacation. (Graham Thompspon/CBC)

Just as jarring as the itinerary trip was to vacationers, so is the sight of a cruise ship in December for locals.

Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence at Port Saint John, said this is the first time a cruise ship has come to Saint John in December.

"Hopefully they're going to have a festive day in the city," Allaby said, adding that tourists were being met with hot chocolate, carolers, and other festive treats.

"It's definitely a cold day, but we're going to bring them some warm hospitality for sure," Allaby said.

Disappointment turns into excitement

Some tourists had their sights on an experience visiting a new country.

"I was like, what, we're going to Canada? I didn't think it was going to be that fun," said Griffin Malave of Cleveland.

The 11-year-old wanted to find some genuine maple syrup on his first visit north.

The MSC Meraviglia, originally supposed to sail for the Bahamas, had to change plans and head to Saint John instead due to storms in the Caribbean. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"I'm expecting some adventurous things, and now I'm way happier than I was because the cold is very, very fun. It's really adventurous," Malave said.

"When I found out the whole itinerary was changed, I was quite disturbed because we were planning on a Caribbean vacation," said Griffin's mother, Laurel Malave.

Griffin Malave, 11, and his mother Laurel Malave of Cleveland decided to make the most of the cruise and experience Canada. (Graham Thompson/CBC )

"But I said, 'Let's go.' I've always wanted to go up to Canada and I haven't been there for years, just Niagara Falls."

Manon Ganaye of France was all smiles for her visit to Canada, and was excited to try some local lobster.

"We will walk around the city and discover this beautiful city and beautiful country," she said.

Ganaye said she's "ready for the cold" since the cruise started in New York.