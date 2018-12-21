Rain, freezing rain warnings force many schools to close

A freezing rain warning has forced many schools to close across the province on Friday.

All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed. In the Francophone South School District, all schools in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas are closed. All schools in the Francophone North-West are closed.

In the Anglophone North School District, all schools in the Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are closed.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain and rainfall warning for most of the province.

Rain and strong southerly winds associated with this system will begin over southwestern New Brunswick this morning and spread across the remainder of the province throughout the day.

In parts of central and northwestern New Brunswick, the weather agency said precipitation will begin as freezing rain today before transitioning to rain as temperatures rise.

Right now, rainfall amounts of up to 30 mm are forecast for central and northwestern New Brunswick by Saturday afternoon. Higher amounts could approach 60 mm in southwestern New Brunswick.

Southerly winds are also expected to travel up to 80 km/h, especially over exposed coastal areas and over the higher terrain in southern New Brunswick Friday night into Saturday morning.

"The southerly winds will bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the province on Friday night and Saturday, with daytime highs expected to reach the mid-teens for parts of New Brunswick on Saturday," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"The rain and melting snow may cause minor flooding in some areas. Cool northwesterly winds behind the system will quickly drop temperatures to below freezing by Sunday morning."

The weather agency said the downpours could also cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.