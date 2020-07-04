It's 'game on' for school sports, but with fewer spectators

There will be sports in school this year, but there will be fewer people watching them, according to new rules released on Tuesday by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

In fact, for indoors sports, no one will be allowed to watch, explained George Daley, the deputy minister of the anglophone education system, during a live-stream briefing about the province's return-to-school plan.

He said "virtual viewing options are encouraged, if possible."

Outdoor sports will be limited to 50 spectators, and physical distancing of two metres will apply, he said.

Sports with a governing provincial body, like Hockey New Brunswick or Soccer New Brunswick, will be governed by those bodies, said Daley, but he wasn't clear on whether those rules could trump the Education Department's ban on all spectators for inside sports.

In high school, inter-school sports will resume, although with "enhanced protocols," said Daley.

George Daley, the deputy minister of the anglophone education system, gave an update on Tuesday that included how physical education, sports and extracurricular activities will change because of COVID-19. (Government of New Brunswick)

Sports for K-8 students will be limited to smaller geographic areas, he said.

If teachers or coaches are not part of the bubble group, they have to stay two metres away from all students.

Intramural sports will be allowed from K-8 within classroom bubbles, and in high school, only when physical distancing is possible, said Daley.

In the event that the province moves from its current Yellow phase back to Orange or Red, all intramural sports will be suspended.

Daley said most extracurricular school activities will go ahead but those that can be done virtually, like school governance meetings, will be encouraged to do so.

Team sports will be a bit different in New Brunswick schools this year. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said it's important for students to get back to the stages, courts and playing fields that schools provide and take advantage of the "opportunities for social growth."

"There will be risks, but we'll try to reduce them," she said.

The next public briefing on the province's back-to-school plan will be held on Thursday.

Schools will open on Sept. 8 on a staggered-start basis for students, and most high school students will spend alternating days at home and at school.