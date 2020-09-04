Schools brace for spike in traffic as students head back to class

Students across the province will start returning to the classroom on Tuesday, following an abrupt end to the school year in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic reached New Brunswick.

There's been anxiety, nerves and uncertainty for families leading up to the school year with so many changes in place to bring students back safely.

Among the concerns is transportation and what students, parents and teachers can expect next week.

In August, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said school districts have heard from 14,000 parents willing to make other transportation arrangements for drop off and pickup, rather than depending on the yellow bus program. Cardy said that represents about 10 per cent of the student population.

Fredericton Police will be patrolling school zones next week to ensure motorists are obeying the speed limit. (Gary Moore/CBC)

With fewer students riding the bus and more parents driving their children, schools are preparing to deal with more traffic congestion than previous school years.

Schools in Fredericton have been working with the police and city officials to prepare for the spike in vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

"We do expect that more children will be dropped off by their parents," said Fredericton Police Force Insp. Kimberly Quartermain.

She said the police department works with schools every year to help the public transition back to traffic levels that come with the return to class, but with many high school students attending on alternate days, there are a lot of unknowns.

"We may have reduced traffic issues, we're not sure, but we want to be prepared," she said.

Quartermain said she expects elementary and middle schools will likely see the most dramatic traffic increases.

She suggested parents of older students consider dropping students off a short distance from their schools to avoid congestion on and around school properties.

"As your child gets older — you can drop them off further away," Quartermain said.

'Tuesday is going to be an eye-opener'

Crossing guards are also preparing for an unusual return to school next week.

"There's a lot of concerns from parents," said Claude Chouinard, regional manager for region west with Commissionaires, which oversees crossing guards in Fredericton.

Claude Chouinard works with Commissionaires and manages the crossing guard program in Fredericton. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Tuesday is going to be an eye-opener," he said. "My guess is a lot of parents will actually take their kids right to school."

Despite the anticipated increase in traffic next week, Chouinard said there are no major changes for crossing guards from a tactical standpoint.

There are 25 crossing guards around Fredericton, which is the same number as previous years, and they will be stationed in the same places to start the year.

Children, however, should expect some changes from what they're used to with crossing guards.

Chouinard said crossing guards have been trained to keep COVID-19 restrictions in mind, including physical distancing.

They will wear a mask and won't be holding hands with any children, something Chouinard said might be challenging for younger children who have formed close relationships with their crossing guards over the years.

"We have to follow what we set in place," Chouinard he said, adding it might be a tough habit to break for crossing guards who are used to holding a child's hand.