COVID-19 adds more than $18 million to projected education budget

So far, COVID-19 has added an additional $18.4 million in infrastructure and cleaning costs to the budget for the coming school year in New Brunswick, according to figures released by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

That figure includes "an increase in custodians to meet new cleaning protocols, increased sanitization and custodial supplies and personal protective equipment for schools," said the statement from the department.

While some of those supplies haven't yet made it to individual schools, it is expected to be there by the time school starts.

Deputy education Minister George Daley said teachers and staff have been working since March for the eventual return of students, and next week "is the final step" in that process.

He said teachers are "up to the task."

And to make sure parents and students are ready for a return to school unlike any other, the department has created an infographic checklist, Daley said Thursday during the last live-streamed update to parents before school starts next week.

He said the checklists can be found online.

Schools were expected to release their operational plans Thursday, and Daley said parents can find those on their school's website.