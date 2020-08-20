Education officials update parents on music plans when schools reopen
Education officials release the latest details on the province’s back-to-school plan during a live-streamed briefing Tuesday.
Officials give latest briefing on department rules and guidelines for schools during pandemic
Education officials released the latest details on the province's back-to-school plan during a live-streamed briefing Tuesday.
Deputy education ministers George Daley and Marcel Lavoie were expected to discuss music and classroom groupings for students in kindergarten to Grade 8.
Last month, Education Minister Dominic Cardy announced that singing and wind instruments would be banned.
The briefing can be seen on the CBC New Brunswick Facebook page.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.