Education officials to update parents today at 2:30 p.m.

Health and education officials will release the latest details on the province's back-to-school plan during a live-streamed briefing today at 2:30 p.m.

The topics include blended learning and technology.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, is expected to join deputy education ministers George Daley and Marcel Lavoie for the news conference.

During Tuesday's edition, officials announced that physical education and intramural and interscholastic sports will return, although with changes that include fewer spectators and potentially fewer players as well. In fact, no spectators will be allowed at indoor sporting events.

They also gave the green light to extracurricular activities, although some, such as chess and student council, can be done virtually and will be encouraged to do so.

Before the provincial election call sidelined his participation in the briefings, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy committed to twice-weekly updates for parents until school starts on Sept. 8.

Today's briefing will be live streamed on CBC.