Baby cockatiel flies the coop in Fredericton, remains on the lam

Before Carly Wasson and her boyfriend Marc Doucette leave their Fredericton home, they always flick their clothes and give themselves a once-over.

It's an attempt to thwart any feathered stowaways before they leave the apartment.

The potential hitchhikers are their pet birds who like to attach themselves to their clothing. Nee-New, an eight-month-old white-faced cockatiel, is particularly clingy.

On Friday morning as the couple headed out for a family get-together, Doucette managed to dislodge young Nee-New. Unbeknownst to him, however, Nee-New immediately re-attached himself to the hood of Doucette's sweatshirt.

Carly Wasson and Marc Doucette are worried about Nee-New. She asks anyone who thinks they may have seen the bird to take a zoomed-in picture or a video to help positively identify the wayward cockatiel. (Anieken Etuhube/CBC)

As Doucette set out the garbage on his way, he and Wasson heard Nee-New's friendly call and realized the bird had escaped the apartment. Before Doucette could grab him, Nee-New took to the skies.

Wasson said his escape route seemed to take him straight up as they watched in horror. Before long, they lost him in the glare of the sun, so they're not sure in what direction he flew as he left their Emmerson Street residence in the Southwood Park neighbourhood.

She said there was a seemingly reliable sighting of Nee-New on Saturday, two streets away. She said the person who reported the sighting said he was flying with a murder of crows. She's hopeful the crows have figured out that Nee-New doesn't belong outside with them and are looking out for him.

WATCH | Bird on the lam: Have you seen Nee-New? Search underway for Nee-New, the missing cockatiel Duration 3:13 A lone feathered fugitive in New Brunswick has been spotted with a murder of crows. Its owner urges people to lure Nee-New with its favourite snack: Pringles.

"I feel like they might be, honestly.… they're smart enough that, you know, I feel like they could be like, 'OK, this little guy needs help.'

"So I'm kind of hoping that that's the case and that they just kind of are taking care of him because they know that he's not supposed to be out there."

Since Nee-New's disappearance, Wasson has learned that cockatiels are drawn more toward open areas and water than wooded areas.

One of her biggest fears is the wind. Nee-New was confined to their apartment, so he would never have had to deal with the effects of the wind on his short, indoor flights. Nor, she said, would he have any stamina, having been an indoor bird.

Keep your eyes peeled for Nee-New, who could be hiding out in a murder of crows. (Robert Short/CBC)

Wasson said Nee-New would recognize the sound of her voice, but she's not sure he would fly up to a stranger. That's why she would prefer a phone call if someone spots him, rather than taking the time to try to catch him.

She will drop everything at a moment's notice, she said, and rush to the location of the sighting. It would also be helpful for anyone who thinks they may have seen Nee-New to take a zoomed-in picture or a video to help positively identify him.

Jingle the Pringles

Nee-New's favourite treat is Pringles, the potato chips that come in a tube. She said he often tries to climb inside the container, so he may be drawn to the sound of the chips being shaken in the tube.

Wasson said he also gets along really well with Doucette's mastiff – lab mix, so he may be drawn to dogs, which, she acknowledges could be a good thing or a disastrous one, depending on the dog's reaction.

Nee-New also likes people and is more cuddly than most of Wasson's other birds. She suspects it's because she hand-raised him since he was three days old.

Nee-New and his little blue friend sit perched atop the computer screen. (Submitted by Carly Wasson)

She said Nee-New and Chicken Nugget — another bird she hand-raised — get "almost like separation anxiety when we leave. So they will try their hardest to fly to us and stay with us."

She said Nee-New was definitely "the worst" and most consistent and persistent. That's why they're so careful when they leave the apartment.

"You gotta, you know, give yourself a shake."

Nee-New is mostly grey with white patches on his face and body. Wasson suspects the white will spread as he matures. (Submitted by Carly Wasson)

She believes Nee-New now probably regrets his big escape.

"And I can't wait to give him a lecture when he gets home on bird safety and why not to go outside."