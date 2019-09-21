3-day blood drive in Bathurst supports toddler with rare disease

A three-day blood drive is being held in Bathurst to help increase the supply of blood and plasma to help a toddler living with a rare disease.

Mavrik Hampe was only six months old when he was diagnosed with X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA), a disorder that affects the body's ability to fight infection.

"He was displaying signs of frequent infections that he just wasn't recovering from and infections that could cause a lot of damage for a little one," said his mother, Diane McKiel.

Mavrik had multiple bouts of pneumonia along with the infections before a blood test showed he had no neutrophils, a type of white blood cell.

'He wasn't producing any antibodies'

"They sent us immediately to the IWK in a plane and after a few days he wasn't producing any antibodies and they sent away for genetic testing."

At that point, X-linked agammaglobulinemia was confirmed.

McKiel said Mavrik, now 14 months old, will never produce antibodies in his blood to fight infections. He will require treatments of human immune globulin for the rest of his life.

"Everybody's learning through this process, both myself and his health-care providers."

McKiel describes what they were living through as survival mode as they tried to find out what was wrong with Mavrik.

"You just take everything day by day and you put your trust in the hands of many doctors that were involved."

Giving blood is key

McKiel said blood donations are important for Mavrik's survival because the human immune globulin is a plasma derived treatment from blood.

"This particular product, it takes thousands of donors to make this very concentrated formula of immune globulin."

He receives the treatment each month. He hasn't had a fever since he started the treatment.

"We couldn't have asked for a better outcome," said McKiel.

"As a mom, I was trying to figure out what can I do for him and what I can do for him is just make his story to be known and for people to be encouraged to go donate blood for this very reason."

Mavrik Hampe was only six months old, when he was diagnosed with X-linked agammaglobulinemia or XLA - a rare disorder that affects the body's ability to fight infection. But medication made from plasma donations can help, said his mother, Diane McKiel. 8:03

McKiel had only given blood twice before her son's illness. Now she better understands the importance of giving blood.

"I will be a lifetime donor now," she said. She has also registered as a stem-cell donor.

The blood drive will be held at the K.C. Irving Centre in the Paul Ouellette Room.

Donations can be made Monday from 4:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday from noon-3 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and then 4:30-7:30 p.m.

"We will be there as a family throughout," said McKiel. "I want the city of Bathurst to see what they're doing for him. There's a little boy you're here helping and we're so happy and so grateful."