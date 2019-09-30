Axed autism program reborn in Fredericton

A program that gets autistic children out in the community has new life after its funding was cut earlier this year.

Provincial funding for Sensory Circuits ran out in May, but a new source of support has been secured and the program is back.

Sensory Circuits takes between five and 10 kids per session and offers a structured play environment at the Fredericton Public Library.

Rebecca Wurm, one of the program's co-founders, said it offers something that was lacking in the city.

A program at the Fredericton Public Library that motivates autistic children to socialize, play and learn has returned, after its funding was cut in May. 0:35

"There are services for children with autism and families who have children with autism but not necessarily in a public space," said Wurm, a pediatric occupational therapist.

"We just felt that was really a missing component to this for our community."

Program co-founder Kim MacLean, who also works at the Fredericton Public Library, said the library is trying to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

Co-founder Kim MacLean said the library is about offering more than just books.

"We want this place to be a hub where people feel comfortable and multifaceted," said MacLean, who also works at the library.

"We want everyone to get whatever they need out of the space."

New benefactor

Shortly after Wurm went public about the loss of funding earlier this year, the group was contacted by Capital Family Services, a for-profit company that offers counselling and other services for families in the Fredericton area.

The funding is secured for a planned year of programming and will be re-evaluated after, said Capital Family Services.

Wurm said there are two sessions a month. One is focused on children who have severe autism, and the second is focused on children at the other end of the autism spectrum.

"There are services for children with autism and families who have children with autism but not necessarily in a public space," said Rebecca Wurm. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"We're trying to expose the kids to new sensory motor activities, but we also know what their favourites are, and we have those in the room as well, so we can keep them engaged," said Wurm.

"[We] hope to increase their social engagement and participation with their peers and also just having them experience new sensory experiences … and have fun is the goal."

The program features a multitude of different textures, sounds and activities for the kids to partake in.

But in the corner sits a special tent for kids who need some time alone.

A tent is available for the children when they get too overwhelmed. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

Children with autism are easily overwhelmed by stimuli, and sometimes need a quiet place to go.

"I think it gives them a sense of autonomy to decide, 'OK, I need a moment' and it also gives them a sense of security and safety," said MacLean.

A safe space

Wurm said the program also gives parents a safe space to leave their kids, even if only for a few moments.

"There have been tears of gratitude and thankfulness that they can actually come to [the] library and drop their kids off and it makes them feel more included in our community," said Wurm.

The program is held every month and has two sessions. One caters to children who are severely autistic while the other is for children on the other end of the autism spectrum. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

MacLean said the absence of the program hasn't had a negative effect on attendance.

"Except for two people who've moved away, everyone is returning," said MacLean.

"Plus we've got a few new people as well. So I take that as a really good sign that they're really just happy that there's something out there."

Wurm said there are no concrete plans yet to expand the monthly program, but the demand and need are there.