Avoid smart toys this holiday season, security expert warns

Cabbage Patch Kids and Hot Wheels are no longer the hottest toys on the market — now it's all about interactive, digital toys — but a security expert is warning parents to steer clear of smart toys that connect to the internet.

"There are some toys that are connected that have some serious security issues and some other toys that aren't connected to the internet that are a lot safer," said David Shipley, CEO of Beauceron Security, a security company based in New Brunswick.

Shipley said toys that connect to the internet are at risk of being hacked because 90 per cent of smart device manufacturers prevent security researchers from testing the devices before distribution.

"There is no code of practice to get these devices tested and … when we were growing up, and we were looking for electronic devices, they'd be tested for safety," he said.

This photo provided by HereO shows the HereO GPS watch. Your smartphone or tablet is most likely pretty secure, and unlikely to be hacked, but the same can't be said for any internet connected toys you may have purchased for your kids. (Studio OnE/HereO/Associated Press)

"You'd have the universal labs or a safety authority stamp on them. But in Canada, at least when it comes to smart toys, there is no stamp of approval or security for these devices."

Shipley said these toys are at risk of being hacked but it doesn't happen as often as with other devices. Toys that connect to the internet, like karaoke machines and walkie-talkies, are still vulnerable.

"For some devices, for example, this karaoke machine that uses Bluetooth, they didn't enable the pairing of the microphone to the speaker, which means anybody within a 10-metre radius could potentially pair with this children's toy and say inappropriate things," he said.

"So not doing these basic security measures creates situations where children could be at risk."

Shipley said that there have been some talks by the federal government to improve privacy laws, "but the reality is our government has been largely asleep at the switch when it comes to these devices."

He said he doesn't want to be a total Grinch, so he isn't telling parents to avoid smart toys entirely — just the ones that connect to the internet.

Takara Small is a technology writer. 5:34

The hottest toy of the season according to Shipley is a Rizmo, a digital pet similar to Tamagotchis and Furbies.

"It's a smart toy and it's not connected to the internet, so that wholeheartedly has my endorsement. I don't mind toys with computerization and abilities," he said.

"I do have significant concerns about parents giving children toys that are connected to the internet."

Shipley said during the holiday season it's the responsibility of parents to make sure their children's toys are safe.

"Make sure that you have set up good boundaries and good practices with your children because the internet is a far more dangerous place than it was 20 years ago."