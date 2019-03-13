Avenue B trains former, recovering drug users to help addicts

Saint John's harm reduction and needle exchange organization is recovering drug users to approach and support people struggling with addiction.

Avenue B Harm Reduction said it has $200,000 in federal funding that will be used for "peer health navigators," or people who are former or recovering drug users and have a good connection to that network.

They will help people get doctor's appointments and connect with other agencies and will provide support, said Julie Dingwell, executive director of Avenue B Harm Reduction.

They will also carry backpacks with naloxone kits, which can be used to reverse the symptoms of opioid overdoses.

The people that we're training do have street credibility. They've been on the street. People recognize them. - Julie Dingwell , Avenue B Harm Reduction

"There's literally thousands of people in New Brunswick that are still untreated for addiction issues or that there's many people that have never ever gone for any kind of testing," Dingwell told Information Morning Saint John.

"And all of this of course is complicated by mental health and poverty."

Dingwell said hepatitis C is one of the biggest concerns.

"It's just so easy to catch," she said.

She said prevention helps save the health-care system money in the long run.

"It's actually far easier on our hearts and our wallets to get to people early and to try to solve the issues before they become crisis," she said.

This money comes through a new arm of the Public Health Agency of Canada specifically looking at harm reduction and reducing rates of HIV and hepatitis C.

Avenue B's pilot project is one of 28 across Canada that are funded through the harm reduction fund.

Street credibility

Dingwell said the nine "navigators" being hired for the project have the trust of the people they're trying to help.

"The people that we're training do have street credibility. They've been on the street. People recognize them."

She said the trainees will help Avenue B access people with drug addiction who haven't used the services before.

Avenue B operates a needle exchange and provides counselling, among other services. (Julia Wright/CBC)

"It'll be a gentle transition for people. They're not going to say, 'Hey, come with me and let's go get tested," she said. "It'll be things like 'Have you had anything to eat today? Do you know where you might get some shelter? Do you need to go to the doctor?"

She said she hopes this new funding will reach the most vulnerable people in the community.

"It's showing that somebody cares about the most marginalized among us and that's who we have to get to," she said.

"We have to get to the people that are just falling through every crack no matter how big or small and try to to engage them, to engage them in the community."

She said the benefit of hiring people who have been users themselves is that they get an opportunity to work and improve their lives while they're helping their peers.

"For at least a number of them, this will be the first time in many years that they'll have a job to put on their resumé," she said.

The group will be at a harm reduction symposium in Saint John on March 29 and 30.