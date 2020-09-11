Avenir Centre fundraiser $2.1M shy of goal two years after doors opened

Two years after the Avenir Centre's doors opened, Moncton is $2.1 million shy of a fundraising goal to help pay for the downtown arena.

Moncton has received $2.9 million so far toward the $5 million goal, city staff said Friday.

The fundraising campaign is one of several ways the city planned to pay for the $113-million arena and plaza to reduce the use of direct city funding.

"The pandemic has put a temporary stop to our fundraising efforts," Isabelle LeBlanc, the city's director of communications, said in an email Friday.

"However, we have several important prospects and will resume discussions at an appropriate time given the current public health situation."

LeBlanc suggested it is common for fundraisers to take several years, but did not say when the city expects to hit its target.

The fundraiser was part of the city's plan to pay for construction of the $113-million arena and plaza. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Coun. Brian Hicks said he thinks the city will have a tougher time trying to raise money because of businesses cutting back on spending during the pandemic.

The shortfall leaves the city spending more than it originally forecast to pay off the cost of building the 8,800-seat arena.

The fundraiser was mentioned several times Tuesday during a city council meeting when councillors voted 7-4 to approve a bailout for the company the city contracted to run the arena.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Crossman said in an interview Friday that council hasn't received an update on the fundraiser in some time.

"I would be a little concerned in regards to the shortfall," Crossman said. "When do we say that this fundraiser is finished and we start looking at a shortfall?

"My concern becomes, who is going to pay for that shortfall?"

The fundraising campaign was part of the city's plan to pay for the centre, which city council voted to build in 2015.

Campaign was to last 12 months

The plan saw Moncton borrow $39 million, receive a $21-million loan from the provincial government, $19.3 million from the federal government, fundraise $5 million, spend money held in reserve accounts and sell land beside the centre for a hotel development.

The fundraiser was expected to wrap up June 30, 2018, when the city was scheduled to fully pay Bird Capital for constructing the facility, according to a January 2017 staff report to council.

That month, council voted 8-1 to spend more than $350,000 to hire Toronto-based Ketchum Canada Inc. to help raise the money. The cost to hire the firm wasn't factored into the building's original budget.

The staff report says city staff didn't have the "expertise and in-depth knowledge" to execute the fundraiser.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, centre, holds up a key to the city's Avenir Centre in 2018. (Shane Magee/CBC)

During the council debate on hiring Ketchum, the city's deputy treasurer Gregg Houser said money not raised would have to be found within the city's budget to pay the building cost.

"We have to get as much as we can," Houser said.

The city officially launched the campaign in May 2018, announcing $1.6 million had already been pledged. That included $1 million from the Moncton Wildcats hockey team. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is one of two main tenants.

That year, Mayor Dawn Arnold told the Times & Transcript newspaper she hoped the fundraising would be complete before the building opened in September of that year.

The building opened, and in fall 2018 city councillors were told about $2.2 million had been raised.

There have been few updates since then.

LeBlanc said the $2.9 million figure included a $1.1 million donation from the Manship family .

That means around $800,000 has been raised from sources other than the Manship family and Wildcats hockey team.

Part of the campaign, which the city called Our Urban Heart, included selling plaques on seats inside the arena.