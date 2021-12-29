Moncton's Avenir Centre operator used less bailout funding as events resumed

Moncton says the company running its downtown arena needed less bailout funding than originally approved because of the resumption of major events this year.

The city hired ASM Global to manage the 8,800-seat Avenir Centre. In 2020 and again this year, council approved financial support because the pandemic led to cancelled events and reduced capacity.

In total, the city approved support worth about $2.5 million over three years in the form of repayable loans and deferred payments to the municipality.

City staff say the company borrowed $1,025,000, which was $400,000 less than it could have borrowed.

"So that looks like it will be the maximum they'll need to access for our assistance through COVID," Gregg Houser, the city's deputy treasurer, said during a committee meeting Monday.

Houser said an increase in events meant a lower amount was used than originally approved.

The city says more events at the downtown arena mean the company has used less financial assistance than what was approved. (Shane Magee/CBC)

A presentation given to council shows that in 2021, there were 26 Moncton Wildcats games with about 45,000 attendees.

So far this year, the presentation says there were 68,000 attendees at 22 Wildcats games, four major concerts, a comedy show and three theatre shows.

"We're trending in the right direction," Dave Saldanha, the company's general manager of the Avenir Centre, told councillors.

Assistance worth more than $1.5 million was originally approved in September 2020 covering that year and 2021. It included deferring required payments worth more than $700,000.

In February this year, councillors voted to extend assistance into 2022. It allows the company to defer a payment of $364,000 the company was contractually required to pay the city this year. It also allowed the company to receive up to $600,000 from the city in the form of a repayable loan.

Staff have said the agreement would allow ASM to repay any money borrowed with an interest rate of about 1.5 to two per cent over 13 to 15 years. Anything not paid by the end of the contract would be forgiven.

The city says the company will begin repayment next year.

ASM Global, previously SMG Canada, has run the arena since it opened in 2018. It handles day-to-day operations and contracts with tenants like the Moncton Wildcats hockey team.

ASM Global's website says it operates more than 300 venues across five continents, including the Barclays Center in New York City and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Saldanha told CBC News that the company is looking for a basketball team to serve as a tenant to replace the Moncton Magic. The team didn't play a 2020-21 season because of the pandemic and last year dropped out of the National Basketball League of Canada.

"We haven't heard much on the way of the Moncton Magic, per se, but we are actively trying to find a new tenant for basketball in the Avenir Centre," Saldanha said.

"We love having another major tenant and another sport in the venue. We think it's great for the community. So we are actively pursuing another basketball organization for the City of Moncton."

Saldanha said the arena hasn't had a contract with the Magic organization since the pandemic.

There was no immediate comment from the team about its future Monday afternoon.

The Magic won the National Basketball League of Canada championship in the 2018-19 season.

The Magic had received a payment of just over $27,000 from the city to relocate from the Coliseum to the Avenir Centre when it opened, below the maximum of $333,785.29 the team could have received under an agreement approved by council in 2018.