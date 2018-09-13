Avenir Centre beer and water prices too high some say

Keith Urban might have played the first show at Moncton's new Avenir Centre last night, but that's not what some residents are talking about after the sold-out show.

They're talking about the $10 for a can of beer and $5 bottles of water.

The 8,800-seat facility officially opened on Saturday and so far the response to the prices has left a sour taste in the mouths of some concert goers.

"That's ridiculous, it's water," Scott DeWolfe said.

Andrew Holt agrees with him. The Moncton Wildcats season ticket holder said that if beer is $10, he won't be buying it.

"They won't sell much," Holt said. "That's way too high."

Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said concession prices are handled by SMG Canada. The city hired the firm to manage the centre.

SMG did not return a request for comment.

A sold-out Keith Urban concert was the first show at Moncton's new Avenir Centre. (Philip Drost/CBC News )

Others say the price of beer is to be expected at facilities like the Avenir Centre, but said the price of water was the most shocking.

Steve MacDonald, who didn't attend the show, was surprised when he heard the cost of water.

"That's insane, I'm glad I didn't go," MacDonald said.

Many people who didn't go said the prices are not affordable.

Jeff Kelley said if he goes to an event at the centre, he won't be buying much water or beer.

LeBlanc said the event was a success overall and the city is looking forward to the next show this Saturday.