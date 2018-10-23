Check bus schedule before going to Avenir Centre, says Codiac Transpo

When people left the Moncton Wildcats game at the Avenir Centre on Sunday evening, some were expecting to take the bus home.

The game started at 4 p.m.

But Codiac Transpo service ends at 6 p.m. on Sundays, so no buses were running after the game.

Ryan Jenner, director of business operations for the Moncton Wildcats, says the organization got feedback about the problem and will be working with Codiac to determine the protocol in future.

Marie-Claire Pierce, the senior transit planner for Codiac Transpo, suggested hockey fans have to plan better.

"Fans that are going to hockey games have to look at our schedule get a sense of whether they can get there and get back," Pierce said. "If they can't, then they have a choice to make prior to going."

Marie-Claire Pierce, the senior transit planner for Codiac Transpo, says the transit system is still in 'pilot mode' after the opening of the downtown centre and is monitoring bus use for various events. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

For small events — anything under 6,000 people — Codiac Transpo has been putting two "helper buses" on the green and blue lines to deal with the overflow. Pierce said.

The blue line goes along Main Street toward Champlain Place and Dieppe, while the green line goes toward Mountain Road and Plaza Boulevard.

On 'pilot mode'

For events drawing more than 6,000 people, five or more buses have been added to the green and blue lines.

"So those are the two lines that go a little extra time in the evening," Pierce said. "They go until 11 o'clock typically, but if there's a large event we'll extend the hours until everybody's out."

The Moncton Wildcats received some 'feedback' after bus service was not available following the game on Sunday at the Avenir Centre. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

But the buses don't run late on Sundays, unless a major event is held.

"The confusion the other night might have been because the opening games, or the opening weekend for the Wildcat games, we put on extra service," Pierce said. "So folks probably thought that's the regular.

"It's just because it was the opening weekend, and they were large events on the opening weekend for the Wildcats, which was great for the Wildcats."

Pierce said the Avenir Centre has only been open for a couple of months, and Codiac Transpo is still in "pilot mode".

"We didn't know what we didn't know," she said. "We were planning like everybody else to say what is the best course of action."

What works and what doesn't

Each event is being monitored to see what works and what could be changed, she said.

Codiac Transpo will likely present a report to city council in the new year to outline how everything has gone.

In the meantime, Pierce said, it's important for people going to the Avenir Centre to check bus schedules.

"What people have to do, because a lot of people are not used to taking our service, what they need to do is either call us here and we'll tell them about how to get there and how to get back and whether they can return on a bus after a particular event.

"Or they can go online and Google transit, in which they punch in where they want to go and when they want to return and it tells them whether there's a bus that will get them there and give them the trip planning information."