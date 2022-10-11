Her autism diagnosis came at 29. Now she runs a support group to combat isolation

Louise Tardif says she felt isolated when she was received her autism diagnosis. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

When Louse Tardif of Fredericton was diagnosed with autism, she was 29 years old — and unable to find support or services to help her navigate the next steps in her life.

"For the first part, it was that sense of relief," Tardif said in an interview, "and it was followed by isolation."

Tardif took it upon herself to create a platform for people with autism to connect.

She founded the Neurodivergent Collective of New Brunswick, a free peer-to-peer grassroots organization that offers mutual aid support and collective care to people leaving with autism, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other neurodisabilities.

Members of the Neurodivergent Collective of New Brunswick gather for a meeting meeting at Odell Park in Fredericton. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

The group describes itself as autistic-led and comprises sub-groups, such as the N.B. Adult ADHD Group, Queer NeuroQueer group, and Autistic Parents of N.B., among others.

"One of my motivations to be able to create these networks of people was for other folks not to have the experience I had in being isolated,"Tardif said.

The peer groups provide support meetings and discuss a range of topics to help members deal with challenges in their daily lives.

Mental health, sensory issues, relationships and dating are some of the common topics.

Celine Gotham is a founding member of Queer NeuroQueers. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

"Finding this kind of very specific community has meant that I am more proud of my identity, that I'm more comfortable talking about my identity," said Celine Gotham, who was diagnosed with autism in March 2021. She is the founding member of Queer NeuroQueer N.B.

She says the group is where she can truly be herself.

'Treat me like a human'

There are a lot of difficulties accessing and obtaining services for neurodivergent adults in New Brunswick, group members told CBC News.

People with autism encounter many myths, which further complicate their lives and can make living in their communities even more difficult.

WATCH | Hear the voices of members of a new support group for people with autism and other diagnoses: A group of their own: Meet people with autism who are finding their own path Duration 5:03 The Neurodivergent Collective of New Brunswick includes several organizations to help support people with autism and related diagnoses.

"At the hospital, when they see my autism on my medical file, [I have been] spoken to as if I'm five years old," said Tardif.

Gotham said she struggles to appear normal during job interviews, and that when she finally gets a job, she will collapse due to a lack of accommodation and support.

"It felt like everyone else had been given an instruction manual on how to be a person, but I didn't get a copy," said Gotham.

Tardif says many times, group members have had to defend their abilities and value.

Members of the Neurodivergent Collective of New Brunswick. From left: Ellen Doria, Louise Tardif, Celine Gotham. (Neurodivergent Collective of New Brunswick)

To help unemployed autistic adults find meaningful jobs, employers and governments should make more accommodations for neurodivergents, Gotham said.

"I would love it if they would just treat us as capable and intelligent human beings," said Gotham.

The Neurodivergent Collective has already helped provide services and social support for people living with autism.

"I always hope to share how proud I feel of being autistic, of our autistic community, that we do indeed exist," said Tardif.

Tardif says even in a world that wasn't built for them, they are thriving and helping their peers navigate their communities creatively. She wants the world to know they are "pretty cool people".