Kent County man accused of chainsaw attack pleads guilty to lesser charges

An Elsipogtog man facing 37 offences after allegedly attacking a family in Kent County last summer has pleaded guilty to four lesser charges.

Michael Gordon Augustine, 59, was expected to go on trial Tuesday on the original charges, which included seven counts of attempted murder.

But in Moncton provincial court on Monday, four new charges were laid by the Crown.

Augustine pleaded guilty to uttering a death threat to his domestic partner, uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm to six other people, dangerous driving causing harm to his partner and a minor, and assaulting his partner and six other people with a truck.

The original 37 charges are now expected to be dropped, according to Augustine's lawyer, Gilles Lemieux.

The charges stem from an incident last July 18 in Kent County, when, according to RCMP, Augustine physically attacked his domestic partner in his truck. After the woman managed to flee, a family driving by in an SUV stopped to let her inside.

Augustine allegedly rammed the vehicle off the road with his truck, police said. When the SUV's occupants tried to leave the vehicle, RCMP said, Augustine approached them with a chainsaw.

Augustine is expected to return to court for sentencing on Aug. 24.