Kent County man facing 37 charges, including 7 counts of attempted murder, appears in court

An Elsipogtog man facing 37 charges, including seven counts of attempted murder, made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court by video conference on Monday.

Michael Gordon Augustine, 57, was charged in July in connection with an incident in Kent County where he allegedly rammed a vehicle off the road and approached it with a chainsaw.

He was expected to appear for a hearing to set a date for a bail hearing, but lawyer Gilles Lemieux requested and was granted a four-week adjournment to allow Augustine time to review the disclosure file.

Augustine is facing seven counts of attempted murder, seven counts of assault with a vehicle as a weapon, seven counts of assault with a weapon, seven counts of assault causing bodily harm, seven counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, one count of unlawful confinement and one count of resisting arrest.

The charges stem from a series of events the night of July 18, when police say they believe Augustine physically attacked a woman inside his truck. After the woman managed to flee, an altercation allegedly followed.

Shortly after, RCMP said, a family driving by in an SUV let the woman inside their vehicle. That's when Augustine allegedly rammed the SUV multiple times with his truck, sending it rolling off the road.

Police said when the family tried to leave their vehicle, Augustine approached with a chainsaw.

Augustine was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since.

He is expected to return to court on Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. when a date will be set for a bail hearing.