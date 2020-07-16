Augmented reality app to bring virtual fun to popular N.B parks

A new scavenger hunt smartphone app is being launched that is designed to be played only in specific locations in New Brunswick.

The app is called Outwit Adventures and it uses augmented reality to bring scavenger hunts, puzzles and mini games to New Brunswick parks and beaches.

Julie Pugsley co-owns Outwit Adventures with her husband and they've partnered with the Department of Tourism to bring the app to life.

"It gives people that opportunity for connecting the real world with the virtual world," said Pugsley, in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

Augmented reality allows you to see a computer generated image while still seeing objects in the real world.

The app has been sent to Google and Apple for approval but Pugsley hopes it will be available soon.

Since the app uses the location as part of the puzzles, it's not something you can use at home.

"You're trying to find virtual characters around the park and you have to go to those locations to find them. What you find on your phone and what you see is them waving at you and then you collect each character."

Julie Pugsley, co-owner of Ouwit Adventures, pictured with her family trying out the app. (Mathew Hewitson/GNB)

The first location to be set up with games from the app will be New River Beach. They hope to have different games set up for 10 parks around the province by October.

Pugsley said the app isn't just aimed at children, but instead can be an adventure for the whole family.

"Kids are actually really good at puzzle solving, so in terms of a challenge, kids can solve some puzzles a lot easier than adults."

Pugsley is also the co-owner of Breakout Saint John, an escape room business, and said just like with the escape rooms they aim to include challenges for everyone.

The app features a variety of games such as scavenger hunts and puzzles. (Mathew Hewitson/GNB)

She thinks once more locations are available, the app will encourage people to explore New Brunswick.

"If I complete one park and I enjoy that experience, it may encourage me to go travel to other parks I may not necessarily go to and see more of the province."