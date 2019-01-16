Frequent school reforms hurt student performance, auditor general finds

New Brunswick's schools are failing to hit performance targets because of frequent reforms to the education system and a lack of accountability, according to a new report by Auditor General Kim MacPherson.

That includes three changes to the French immersion program in a decade and five different education strategies over the last 15 years, MacPherson told MLAs during a joint session of two legislative committees.

"Frequent changes in education strategy create instability and shift focus away from educating students," she said.

"A student starting school in September 2004 would have experienced five education strategies, each with different priorities, by the time they graduated," she wrote in her audit.

She also said the Department of Education does not hold school districts responsible for poor student performance, something that is required by the Education Act.

Many district education plans are incomplete or missing, she said, and some teachers have gone 20 years without performance reviews.

The result, she said, is that targets for reading, math and science have never been met in 15 years.

MacPherson also slammed the decision by then-premier Brian Gallant's Liberal government to return to a Grade 1 entry point for French immersion because it gave school districts only one year to implement the change.

A previous Liberal government eliminated the early entry to French immersion in 2008. The PC government that took power in 2010 had promised to restore it, but opted not to follow through, citing the potential disruption of another major overhaul.

Gallant implemented the change in September 2017, only a year after announcing it. The auditor general said it was "rushed" and created a "major challenge" because there were not enough immersion teachers to meet the new demand.

MacPherson called on the new Progressive Conservative government to avoid more disruption by sticking with the education plan introduced by the Liberals in 2016, saying stakeholders were consulted and the targets are reasonable.

The PCs signalled in its throne speech last November that they would "work within the context" of the existing education plan and would stop "throwing out programs only because another party introduced them."

But they've also said they want to improve immersion results.

MacPherson said any new reform of French immersion should have a realistic implementation schedule and should consider staffing and training requirements as well as the risk it might create for more disruption.