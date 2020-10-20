How new Hanwell school shot up the priority rankings a puzzle to auditor general

A new school project in the education minister's riding shot from 43rd to first on the list of education capital spending priorities, says Auditor General Kim Adair-MacPherson.

The Hanwell K-8 school project was one of 15 her office examined for a new report.

The report found "successive governments have made decisions that are not always evidence-based or objective."

Adair-MacPherson did not specifically accuse anyone of making the decisions for political reasons, but in response to a reporter's question she acknowledged that's what seems to be happening.

It's "hard to precisely say" what factors are influencing the decisions, she said.

"It just needs to be improved."

The auditor general noted there are about 300 schools around the province and their average age is 45 years.

For the past several years, the education department has been using a system called QBL — quadruple bottom line — to rank capital project priorities.

Originally, said Adair-MacPherson, the QBL process included a lot of consultation and collaboration at the district and school levels.

Then decisions started happening "within the confines of the officials within the department."

That coincided with the Hanwell project's ascent to number three on the list of priority projects provincewide.

Then another "tiering process" happened within the department, said the auditor, by which it moved to the top priority.

"It was the one project put forward for a new school build in that year ... and then eventually approved."

The rationale, she said, was mainly based on space and capacity issues.

But those issues were prevalent in several other places across the province.

At the time, nine schools were using six or more modular classrooms.

"There is definitely a space capacity issue in the need for Hanwell. But was it the highest priority need? And that's what we did not get the evidence to be able to conclude."

Auditor general Kim Adair-MacPherson says Hillcrest School in Moncton provides an example of uncertainty created by government change. (CBC)

Meanwhile, another school project in Moncton to replace Hillcrest and Bessborough Schools was put off.

"It was approved and just getting started. And then we had a government change. And that school was at the time not proceeded with. And instead you see Hanwell being approved. These are the types of things that just don't make sense from an asset management perspective."

A "tiering process" within the department was also used in a previous year, said Adair-MacPherson, for the purchase of land for École de Moncton.

It was 15th in the QBL ranking and still ended up on top.

A Grand Bay-area school project was improperly ranked, she said.

And the Premier's Office approved a Woodstock High School auditorium project outside the normal process.

"The dollars are precious," said the auditor general.

"Each and every dollar has to go to the highest need. ... Each time you build a new school, it's a 30 to 40 million dollar capital spend decision and it takes away from the deferred maintenance needs of roughly three hundred schools."

About $287.7 million worth of maintenance is needed, she said.

If that work is not funded, standards will have to be lowered or schools shut down.

Adair-MacPherson noted that the three schools in the province that were built as public-private partnerships get roughly $3 million a year for maintenance and the other 290 share only about $18 to $20 million.

"That in itself tells you that there's problems on the horizon if these long term asset management principles are not put in place."

Based on the department's responses to the concerns she's flagged so far, Adair-MacPherson said she's not optimistic her recommendations will be followed.