Auditor general troubled by debt growth, report says

New Brunswick's auditor general went after the province's overall finances in her annual report Wednesday, saying the the debt has reached a historic high.

Kim MacPherson said the debt has ballooned to $17 billion.

If the province put $100 million toward the debt each year, it would take 170 years to pay it off — with an annual service cost of $667 million, she said.

She did find it encouraging that the province recorded a small annual surplus of $67 million in 2018, collecting higher tax revenues and transfers from the federal government, while underspending its budgeted expenses for the year.

But MacPherson said she is more concerned about a long-term financial picture aggravated by a growing net debt.

Compared with other provinces, she said, New Brunswick has the highest net debt per capita — $18,300 per person.

She again called on the provincial government to set targets for controlling and reducing debt.

Education lacks stability

Taking a closer look at education, the annual report found the school system lack stability and said frequent changes have caused disruption for students and affected their performance.

MacPherson said there have been five different provincial education plans in the past 15 years.

Although she recognized 10 years is a long time, MacPherson recommended the Department of Education maintain its current 10-year education plan until it expires in 2026.

"You need stability," she said.

She also pointed to three major changes in the French immersion program in the past 10 years, including a reversion in 2017 to Grade 1 as the early entry point to the program instead of Grade 3. The former Liberal government of Shawn Graham changed the entry point from Grade 1 to Grade 3 in 2008.

The recent change forced school districts to hire teachers who did not meet the language requirement, MacPherson said.

"With only one year to implement, the labour market could not meet demand," she said.

In the November throne speech, the Blaine Higgs government said it would stop "throwing out programs only because another party introduced them," promising to work within the existing 10-year education plan brought in by the previous Liberal government.

WorkSafeNB

MacPherson also released her second performance audit on WorkSafeNB, saying the Crown corporation had not done a good job of helping injured workers return to work in a timely fashion.

Her office discovered WorkSafeNB did not properly track the medical progress of injured workers or refer them for specialized treatment fast enough. And there's no tracking of medical or recovery progress for injured workers.

Claims costs have risen more than $300 million in the past five years, the report said.

New Brunswick employers were hit with another increase to their WorkSafeNB premiums this year to cover benefits for injured workers.

Starting Jan.1, they are paying $2.92 for every hundred dollars of payroll — almost double what they were paying two years earlier.