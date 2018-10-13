Liberal bid for power could mean budget bump, and another win, for auditor general

New Brunswick Auditor General Kim MacPherson appears on the verge of winning another showdown with the Gallant government — this time over her office's funding.

This week Premier Brian Gallant hinted his party's resistance to a $1-million increase in MacPherson's budget is waning as he looks for ways to appeal to other political parties who have already approved the idea. It would be at least the fifth time MacPherson has skirmished with the province and come out on top since Liberals took office in 2014.

"We did increase the budget for the auditor general, but I would assume the other political parties would ask that that budget be increased by even more," Gallant told reporters on Thursday.

Premier Brian Gallant hinted the party would be open to increasing the auditor general's budget. (Photo: CBC)

"I think we have demonstrated we are open to increasing the budgets to the legislature officers because we have done it for many of them over the last four years."

'We're barely scratching the surface'

In a June presentation to the legislature, MacPherson made a plea for substantially more money for her office — a 43 per cent increase over four years — to bring her in line with other small provinces and allow her to dig more deeply into government affairs.

"I just want New Brunswickers to know if there's an expectation that we are doing the job we should be in terms of holding the government accountable and reporting on how they are managing the public resources, we're barely scratching the surface," MacPherson said at a press conference following her pitch to MLAs.

But MacPherson's investigations can be embarrassing for government and, after four years of conflict with her office, the Liberals were the only major New Brunswick political party not to agree to the auditor's special request in their election platform.

Progressive Conservatives and Greens each promised exactly what MacPherson asked for — a $250,000 budget increase each year for four years. The People's Alliance went further, promising an immediate $2-million budget increase — double what was requested.

Government has 'final say' in the size of my office budget. As my office audits the government, this presents an inherent conflict. - Auditor General Kim MacPherson

But despite more than 100 commitments in its platform, costing more than $100 million, Liberals made no promise to boost funding to the auditor general, instead arguing the province cannot afford her full request.

"Every department asks for more than we can approve. It's a reality. It's all about financial management, trying to respect our fiscal plan," said Treasury Board President Roger Melanson in June immediately after MacPherson's plea.

But that position has shifted as Liberals look for things to put in an upcoming throne speech that other parties can support. And funding increases for MacPherson's office fits that bill.

MacPherson's triumphs

MacPherson has rankled the Gallant government several times but has a remarkable record of emerging from disputes with exactly what she wants.

In 2015, she forced changes in the way the province accounts for shared-risk pension funds in its financial statements after delivering a rare and embarrassing qualified opinion on the province's books.

"There's a difference of opinion in the accounting profession," said Melanson, the Liberal finance minister at the time who tried briefly to mount a fight against MacPherson's ruling before surrendering.

Auditor General Kim MacPherson has a history of battling the Gallant government and, eventually, getting what she wants. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Later in 2015, MacPherson vowed to overspend her budget to dig deeper into how the former Liberal government of Shawn Graham had lost $70 million supporting the failed enterprises of the Miramichi-based Atcon companies over the objection of Liberals.

"I am not asking permission," she said at the time. Eventually government backed down and approved the money she had already spent.

In 2016, she forced Liberals to stop using a "contingency fund" device in their budgeting and accounting, claiming it disguised whether government spending was off target and violated accounting standards.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers disputed those claims but stopped the practice.

In 2017, MacPherson wrecked Liberal plans to have a judge alone investigate what triggered a property tax assessment scandal that year — questioning the appropriateness of an investigation that would eventually report back to Cabinet.

"For someone to be independent, you have to be independent in fact and independent in appearance. It was the 'independent in appearance' issue that I felt was appropriate for me to raise," she said.

The judge quit and MacPherson conducted the investigation herself.

This year, after having budget increase requests denied in whole or in part four years in a row by the Gallant government, MacPherson decided to take her appeal for more money public and was characteristically aggressive in her suggestion politicians were starving her office for money on purpose.

"Government has 'final say' in the size of my office budget," said MacPherson.

"As my office audits the government, this presents an inherent conflict. Effectively, the government controls my office's budget and therefore limits what my office can audit and ultimately how much work we can do."

Four months later, she appears to be on the cusp of getting what she wants — again.