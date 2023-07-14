Shots fired at police officer pursuing 3 ATVs on western N.B. road

RCMP say an officer in western New Brunswick was shot at when he followed the drivers of three ATVs who wouldn't pull over when asked.

The officer was on patrol in Centreville, about 140 kilometres northwest of Fredericton, when he tried to pull over three ATVs on Route 105 at about 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from the RCMP .

The ATVs turned onto a side road, and the officer pursued them.

Then several gunshots were fired at the police cruiser, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Stéphane Esculier.

No charges laid

The officer fired back, but the ATVs got away, heading toward Route 130.

No one was hurt in the incident.

One person was arrested late Friday morning, but no charges have been laid, the release said.

It was unclear how many people were on the ATVs.

Police are asking for the public's help during the investigation.

"Clearly, if an individual felt the need to discharge a firearm at a police vehicle, there must have been some serious motive there," said Esculier.

There was no indication that shots were fired earlier or later that night, and no indication that shots were fired at anything other than the police cruiser, he said.

Lots of firearms in rural areas, RCMP say

There are a lot of firearms in Carleton County, which includes Centreville, and in other rural areas of New Brunswick, police said.

There will be an increased police presence this weekend as officers investigate in the areas where the shots were fired, Esculier said. Officers will also do more patrols because it is a "very serious situation."

"We understand that, and we want to be in the area to make the public safer."

RCMP are asking people to check their dash cams and security cameras from the time of the incident.

People with information can also contact the Western Valley detachment of the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.