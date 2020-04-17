ATV users back on trails in NB again

ATV users in New Brunswick are glad to be back on the trails again after a month-long closure due to COVID-19.

"Everybody's so happy," said QuadNB president Roger Daigle.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the trail opening Friday as part of the next phase in New Brunswick's recovery plan.

The trails were originally closed on April 9 by QuadNB because the association heard rumours of people planning gatherings for rallies over the Easter weekend.

Several days later, Mike Holland, the minister of natural resources and energy development, condoned the opening of the trails as long as people maintained physical distancing.

But that decision was quickly reversed when the Premier stepped in and said he was "disappointed" with that move. The trails stayed closed until Friday's announcement.

Roger Daigle, president of QuadNB, said ATV riders are glad to have the trails open again. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Daigle said riders are expected to follow public health's guidelines. If people are riding on the same vehicle, they must be part of the same two-family bubble.

And when stopping along the trails, riders will have to stand at a safe distance and in groups of fewer than ten people. And shelters along the trails are still closed.

"Just by looking at social media, I believe there's quite a few of them out there and enjoying themselves," Daigle said of the first weekend of having the trails open.

Daigle said it's important for riders to follow physical distancing rules while on the trails.

"Our trails could be closed again because of a few not abiding by the rules," he said, adding that he expects people will follow the guidelines.

Business impact

Business owners who rely on ATV riders were also glad to hear that the trails were reopening.

Larry Adair is one of the owners of Adair's Wilderness Lodge, in Shepody, which operates all year long.

"Everything has impacted me at this time," said Adair, who said his location is a popular stop for ATV riders.

Adair said the trails reopening is good news for his business, but so is the government's decision to loosen other restrictions such as allowing restaurants to open again.

Mother's Day is typically a busy weekend at his restaurant, but this year it's a different story.

"If we could've said that we were going to be open on Friday, a week ago, we would have probably served a couple hundred people here," Adair said.

Adair said instead they will likely only serve between 30 to 40 people.

Adair is focused on getting his business back on track and adapting to new guidelines.

"We won't gain back what we lost — we never do. But, at least we can look ahead and maybe some new ideas and stuff will come up."