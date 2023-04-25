Haut-Madawaska man dies after collision between ATV and vehicle

A 34-year-old man who was driving an all-terrain vehicle died Sunday after colliding with a car in Haut-Madawaska in northwest New Brunswick, say police.

Clair and Saint-Leonard RCMP detachments responded to the collision on Principale Street at approximately 5 p.m., a news release said.

The driver and sole rider on the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police say. The five people in the car sustained minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene. according to the release.

RCMP say they believe the ATV was travelling westbound when it crossed the centre line and collided with the car.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist, the coroner's office, the Haut-Madawaska fire department, members of Justice and Public Safety and Ambulance NB attended the scene.

An investigation is underway.