70-year-old N.B. man dead after ATV plunges through ice near Rothesay

A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter flew in to help lift a man from the Kennebecasis River. Firefighters had to move across unstable ice to remove him from the water. The man was later pronounced dead at Saint John Regional Hospital.

A 70-year-old man from Passekeag, near Hampton, died on Sunday after his ATV fell through the ice on the Kennebecasis River near the Renforth Wharf.

The man was found in the water about a third of the way to Long Island and was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shawn White, the deputy chief of the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department, said the man's ATV broke through the ice several hundred metres from shore.

He said the ice was in such poor condition that rescuers kept breaking through, and it took them between 30 and 60 minutes to reach the man.

Shawn White, Deputy Chief of the KV fire department, said rescuers had a hard time reaching the man because the ice kept breaking. (Submitted by KVFD)

He was taken out of the water by firefighters, and a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter airlifted him to the Saint John Regional Hospital, said Sgt. Luc Samson of the RCMP.

The fire department is warning people to be cautious when venturing out on the ice, particularly given the mild temperatures this winter, and to be familiar with areas of the river system that are prone to thin ice because of the nature of the currents.

"We just want to, again, make sure that people are familiar with their surroundings," said White.

"Just because the ice is safe in one spot doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be safe in another spot where the ice fishing shacks are. And Renforth actually wasn't a very far distance from where this individual went through the water."

White also advises people to bring proper equipment with them when they go out on the ice, including a flotation device and ice picks or something similar that can help a person get out of the water if they fall through.

"And we also ask that people travel with somebody else," said White.

A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter airlifed a person from the ice to the Saint John Regional Hospital on Sunday afternoon. (KVFD/Facebook)

A nearby resident saw the ATV go through the ice and called 911 at approximately 3:15 p.m., he said, and helped direct rescuers to where the man was last seen.

"It was very challenging because as we were going out on the ice, the ice kept breaking away. So it took us a little bit longer than normal to actually get to the patient — and the patient was also a long ways away from shore."

Police are not releasing the man's name.