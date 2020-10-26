62-year-old Rothesay man found dead near partially submerged ATV

A 62-year-old man is dead after the ATV he was driving crashed through ice in Baxters Corner, RCMP said Monday.

The Rothesay man was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was found partially submerged at the scene about a 34- kilometre drive northeast of Saint John.

The man's body was found shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in Loch Lomond Lake.

Members of the Hampton RCMP detachment, Simonds Fire Department and Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department were dispatched to the scene on Sands Road.

Police are still investigating what happened.

The man, who was not identified, was the second person found dead after going through ice over the past week.

Justin Savoie, 29, of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, who was reported missing on March 4, was found dead near Lamèque on Saturday.

Police searching for Justin Savoie, from a village on Lamèque Island, on Thursday. His body was recovered Saturday. (Francois Vigneault/Radio Canada)

Savoie was last seen a week ago at a business in the village where he lived on the Acadian Peninsula. Police believe he was heading toward Lamèque or Tracadie on a snowmobile.

Police worked with the Canada Border Services Agency to locate and remove the body from the ice Saturday.