70-year-old man dies after ATV crash near Miramichi
The man was the only person on the ATV, which struck several trees, RCMP say
A 70-year-old Miramichi man has died after an ATV crash Tuesday.
An RCMP news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Northwest Road in Trout Brook, about 40 kilometres northwest of Miramichi.
The report came in at 6:10 p.m., the release said.
The driver and only occupant of the ATV was transported to hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries, according to the release, and later died of those injuries.
"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the ATV, left the roadway, and struck several trees," it said.
Members of the Sunny Corner Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also responded to the crash.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist was on scene and an investigation is underway, police say.
