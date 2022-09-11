61-year-old man dead after ATVs collide in McAdam

A 61-year-old McAdam, N.B., man is dead after two all-terrain vehicles collided Saturday on a trail adjacent to the railway near Saunders Road in the community, RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at 1:20 p.m. AT Saturday, the release said.

The driver of one of the ATVs died at the scene. The driver of the other ATV was taken to hospital but is expected to survive, the release said. There were no passengers.

Police believe the ATVs collided at a point where two trails intersected.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.