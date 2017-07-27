ATV crash in Rothesay claims life of 39-year-old man

A 39-year-old man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Rothesay, the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says.

The man, who has not been identified, was discovered by a civilian in a gravel pit near 164 French Village Rd. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

Insp. Anika Becker said it's believed the crash occurred during the night.

Few details about the victim have been released, but Becker said the man is from the Kennebecasis Valley area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and police have not said whether the man was wearing a helmet.