Driver accused of using ATV as weapon against police faces 9 charges

After several incidents allegedly involving the same ATV driver, a 21-year-old Quarryville man faces numerous criminal charges and charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

RCMP in Blackville, about 50 kilometres southwest of Miramichi, say they responded to four incidents between May 17 and June 29 that they believe involved the same ATV driver.

The man has been charged with one count of assault on a police officer with a weapon, a motor vehicle, three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of fleeing from the police, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

He will appear in provincial court Aug. 12 after being released on conditions.

During the four incidents, the ATV driver didn't stop at a police checkstop, overtook other vehicles dangerously, trespassed on private property causing damage, drove his ATV at police officers at a high rate of speed, and fled from police, RCMP said in a news release.

In the last incident, on June 29, the ATV driver was apprehended after RCMP responded to a complaint of an impaired driver. He fled the police and drove the ATV into a ditch before running away.

The news release did not say what charges the man faces under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Blackville RCMP said they are continuing to investigate similar incidents in the area. They ask anyone with information to contact the detachment or call Crime Stoppers.