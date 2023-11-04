Porter Cove man, 56, dead after crashing ATV into power pole along Route 625, say police
A 56-year-old man from Porter Cove, N.B., has died following an ATV crash in Taxis River. Doaktown RCMP and emergency services responded to a report of an ATV crash at 1:30 a.m. AT on Saturday on Route 625.
RCMP responded to the crash early Saturday
Police believe the crash happened when the man lost control of the vehicle on the shoulder of the road and hit a power pole.
The driver was the only person involved. Police say he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The RCMP is still investigating the crash with the help of a collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick coroner's office.