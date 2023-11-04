Porter Cove man, 56, dead after crashing ATV into power pole along Route 625, say police

A 56-year-old man from Porter Cove has died following an ATV crash in Taxis River along Route 625.

Doaktown RCMP and emergency services responded to the crash at 1:30 a.m. AT on Saturday.

Police believe the crash happened when the man lost control of the vehicle on the shoulder of the road and hit a power pole.

The driver was the only person involved. Police say he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The RCMP is still investigating the crash with the help of a collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick coroner's office.