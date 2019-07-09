25-year-old Grand Falls man dies in weekend ATV crash

A 25-year-old Grand Falls man is dead after he was launched from the all-terrain-vehicle he was driving early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. in a wooded area off Route 130 near the local service district of Grand Falls, according to a statement issued by the RCMP.

The driver was taken to a Moncton hospital with serious injuries. He died the next day as a result of those injuries.

"It's believed the driver tried to navigate a turn and the vehicle rolled on its side, ejecting the driver," RCMP said in the statement.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to the weekend crash involving the side-by-side vehicle. Police said there were two passengers inside the vehicle, but they were not injured.

Police believe alcohol and speed are contributing factors to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.