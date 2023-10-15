Oak Haven man, 19, dead in car, ATV collision

A 19-year-old man from Oak Haven, N.B., is dead following a collision on Saturday.

In a release, RCMP say they believe a car travelling westbound on Route 170 in Dufferin struck an ATV that had stopped while travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the ATV was transported to hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver of the car and a second person riding the ATV sustained minor injuries.

Members of the St. Stephen RCMP detachment, St. Stephen Fire Department and paramedics responded to the scene. An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office are both assisting with the investigation.