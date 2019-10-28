Skip to Main Content
Oromocto First Nation man dies after his ATV strikes utility pole
New Brunswick

Oromocto First Nation man dies after his ATV strikes utility pole

A 21-year-old Oromocto First Nation man is dead after he lost control of the all-terrain vehicle he was driving and struck a utility pole.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Sunday

CBC News ·
A 21-year-old Oromocto First Nation man died in an ATV crash on Sunday. (CBC)

A 21-year-old Oromocto First Nation man is dead after he lost control of the all-terrain vehicle he was driving and struck a utility pole.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, Oromocto RCMP said Monday.

Police said the man was driving alongside the Broad Road in Oromocto when the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|