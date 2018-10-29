13-year-old boy dies after losing control of ATV

A 13-year-old boy in northeastern New Brunswick is dead after the ATV he was driving crashed.

"The driver and sole occupant on the ATV, had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a gravel pit," RCMP said in a statement.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday near Route 305 in Haut-Lamèque on Lamèque Island.

RCMP, who responded to the crash, said the boy was transported to hospital in Tracadie, about 46 kilometres away.

He was later transferred to the Moncton Hospital, about 220 kilometres south of Tracadie, where he died.

RCMP said the investigation into the crash continues.