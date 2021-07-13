Man dies in ATV crash near Florenceville-Bristol
60-year-old dies of injuries after colliding with a tree, RCMP say
A 60-year-old Glassville man has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Florenceville-Bristol, RCMP say.
Police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver, who was on an off-road trail near Feeney Road in Carlow, lost control of the ATV and collided with a tree.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
RCMP, Florenceville-Bristol Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick all responded to a call from a resident who happened across the scene Sunday afternoon, Perth-Andover RCMP Const. Alexandre Savard said Tuesday.
An investigation is underway and it is not yet known what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, Savard said.
He noted that the man died of his injuries at the scene, and that an autopsy will be conducted.
