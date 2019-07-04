Partner of man killed in ATV crash on Base Gagetown wants to know why ambulance was delayed

The partner of an Oromocto First Nation man who died after a collision between the all-terrain vehicle he was driving and a military pickup truck on Base Gagetown is questioning why the emergency response was delayed.

Mary Paul, the common-law wife of Roland Junior Sacobie, said Sacobie was travelling along Shirley Road on the evening of July 1 when the collision occurred.

Paul had been riding with Sacobie, 43, and two of his relatives, all on separate machines.

Paul, who called 911 after the crash, said her call records show she spent at least 36 minutes and 21 seconds waiting for an ambulance to arrive. She said the response time was extended because no one on the scene knew their exact location.

Paul said while she was on the phone with an emergency responder, the military members who were in the truck struggled to pinpoint where they were on base. Then paramedics had trouble finding them, she said.

"Shouldn't they have known where?" Paul said. "Like I'm not saying, 'Come to this tree and you're at this spot.' Shouldn't they say like the different ranges that there are or so many kilometres from this location.

"Like it just seemed like they took their time and they didn't do proper care to try to save somebody's life."

Sacobie took great pleasure in getting outdoors and riding an ATV, his family says. (Oromocto Funeral Home & Crematorium)

It's one of several questions Paul is pleading to have answered as she seeks justice for Sacobie, a father of five.

"If they would have made some kind of an effort to get somebody there to even help me to try to get somebody there faster, it may have helped or may not have but still try," she said. "My two boys and his other three boys have to go without a father."

Emergency vehicle access

Range control, which is staffed at all times, is to be contacted for all emergencies, said Lt. Jennifer Fidler, a spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces, in an email Wednesday.

Range control will contact 911 if required, or if 911 is called directly, like Paul did, the dispatcher will contact Base Gagetown Emergency Services "to coordinate a rendezvous point where the Military Police or Range Control staff will meet the ambulance to escort it to the location of the emergency," Fidler said.

Typically, emergency vehicles are directed to one of two gates — near the range control building or the Petersville gate.

"Range Control may recommend quicker access through other gates when feasible," Fidler said. "In this case, access was granted at Gate 51 (off Highway 102) which was the fastest route to the location of the emergency."

Paul estimated the scene was about 10 minutes from that gate.

When asked to corroborate Paul's account, Fidler said the Canadian Armed Forces would not comment because their investigation is underway.

One of the military members in the truck — the passenger — performed CPR on Sacobie before paramedics arrived, she said.

Paul said an autopsy has indicated he died of blunt-force trauma.

2 investigations

A spokesperson for Ambulance New Brunswick said last week it took paramedics 38 minutes to arrive at the scene after receiving the call at 6:31 p.m. Chisholm Pothier said ANB is investigating why they failed to arrive in their targeted 22-minute response window.

"As in all calls that fall outside normal standards, we will investigate the circumstances and can't say much until that is done," Pothier said in an email Friday. "In general, when we are looking at responses in controlled areas, there are sometimes complicating factors that can cause delays in gaining access."

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is investigating the incident, Fidler said. The RCMP also assisted with accident reconstruction and shared their findings.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Sacobie is a reserve force member who was employed on contract at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown at the time of the incident, she said. His contract expired Saturday and he has returned to his home unit.

Paul said base officials told her it could be two or three months before the investigation is finalized.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., and Sacobie's body remained at the scene until about 10:50 p.m., Paul said.

Controlled access

Paul said she is concerned the military will lay any blame on her party of ATV riders for failing to check in with military police once they entered the base.

Since 2011, select trails within the base have been open to recreational all-terrain vehicles under controlled access.

​​​But for safety reasons, Fidler said, all recreational users of the Base Gagetown Range and Training Area have to contact range control before entering the training area. They also need to let the base know when they plan to leave the area.

But Paul said range control is usually lax, in her experience, when it comes to insisting riders check in.

"We ran into range control plenty of times; they've never stopped us to make sure we checked in. They just wave," she said.

"That's bull crap the way they made it sound."