Oromocto First Nation man dies in ATV crash on Base Gagetown

A 43-year-old man from Oromocto First Nation is dead after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed into a military pickup truck at Base Gagetown over the long weekend.

Roland Junior Sacobie was driving the ATV along Shirley Road just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

The two military members inside the truck provided immediate assistance to Sacobie, said Lt. Jennifer Fidler, a spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Sacobie, who died Monday night, wasn't by himself when the crash occurred, but Fidler wouldn't elaborate.

The base only provided information about the crash on Thursday, although Fidler said it tried to send out a news release on Tuesday.

She wouldn't say whether Sacobie checked into range control before driving on the base.

Since 2011, select trails within 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown have been open to recreational all-terrain vehicles under controlled access.

​​​But for safety reasons, Fidler said, all recreational users of the Base Gagetown Range and Training Area have to contact range control before entering the training area. They also need to let the base know when they plan to leave the area.

Signs also remind the public to check into range control before entering public areas on the base.

After the crash, two members of the military tried to assist Sacobie. (Oromocto Funeral Home & Crematorium)

If people want to use the area for other recreational purposes such as rock climbing or fishing, they need to get a recreational pass from the base.

This allows the base to know how many people are in the area, as military vehicles can still be on the road. When training is going on in a particular area, roads are shut down to the public.

"With the significant number of soldiers training on the base and the need to ensure that soldiers and recreational users are safe, access to our training area must be closely controlled," Fidler said.

RCMP assisted with accident reconstruction at the site of the crash and shared their findings with the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

"On behalf of all members and employees of 5 CDSB Gagetown, I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and to the entire Oromocto First Nation," said Col. Keith Osmond, commander of the 5th Canadian Division Support Group.

"This tragic accident has had an immediate and significant impact on the family and the entire community."